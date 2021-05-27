The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on three drug related charges following a traffic stop on Industrial Drive on Thursday, May 13.
Joshua Alan Abney, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy or possession.
Abney was also charged with possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance or security and operating vehicle with expired operator’s license.
The arrest citation said marijuana and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Abney.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest following the traffic stop that was made at about 11:45 p.m.
A Franklin man was arrested on four drug related charges after the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office went to his West Madison Street residence to serve an arrest warrant on Thursday, May 13.
Dedrick Beck, 24, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified — one charge in the first degree and one in the second degree, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found included pills, a baggie and a plastic straw both containing a white powdery substance, a digital scale, a plastic bag containing what was described as smoked roaches and two smoking pipes.
Another arrest citation said Beck was charged after being taken to the Simpson County Jail with tampering with physical evidence after allegedly throwing an item found in his possession into a trash receptacle.
He was also arrested on three warrants for contempt of court.
Franklin Police arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on a charge of theft by unlawful taking — auto $500 or more but under $10,000 and two other charges.
Dustin Adam Baird, 34, was also charged with trafficking in controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest warrant says the theft charge stems from the alleged theft of a vehicle from The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs on Tuesday, May 4.
Police said the vehicle reported stolen was a 2002 Nissan Xterra.
The arrest citation said the drug related charges stem from items allegedly found in Baird’s possession and in a vehicle he was a passenger of parked at Kentucky Downs at the time of his arrest at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
The citation said the items allegedly found include clear plastic bags containing a white crystal substance, syringes, a set of digital scales and cash.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest.
A Bethpage, Tennessee woman faces three charges stemming from alleged incidents in Simpson County on Thursday, May 6.
Jessica Ruth Mendoza, 45, is charged with criminal mischief, menacing and third-degree criminal trespassing.
The arrest citation said Ms. Mendoza allegedly yelled obscenities at another woman while they were driving on Charlie Butts Road and allegedly struck the other woman’s car with crutches and a wooden cane damaging the vehicle.
The citation says she also allegedly left a threatening letter on the door of the other woman’s house.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ms. Mendoza on Sunday, May 9 on the warrant placing the charges.
