Toys for Tots gets donations from The Mint Gaming Hall

Children in Simpson County will once again benefit from toy and monetary donations by The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs to the Toys for Tots program. The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green also donated toys and money.
Now in its 75th year, Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them during the holidays.
A check presentation for $5,768 along with boxes of toys was presented to Toys for Tots on December 16 at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs.
“We just want everyone to know that whatever is donated in a particular county stays in that county. If you drop a toy in a box, that toy goes back to the kids in Simpson County. Just like The Mint did today, they made a monetary donation, that goes in the account and it gets earmarked to only spend on children in Simpson County,” Toys for Tots Coordinator for Southern Kentucky Janel Doyle said.
Doyle said the toys are distributed to ages zero to 12 primarily, sometimes a little older if there is a need, through the school resource centers.
“They know the needs of the families and the children,” she said. “It’s a great partnership we have with them. We could not do it without the school resource centers, because we don’t know the need like they do. They just tell us what they need, we bag those toys and they go back to the children.”
Director of Marketing The Mint Gaming Hall John Wholihan, talked about how The Mint was able to contribute funds and toys to Toys for Tots.
“Part of that (monetary donation) comes from our customers and these little slips after they get done playing for the lose change. Instead of going to the cashier and collecting three cents or eight cents, that stuff really adds up,” Wholihan said and added that guests at both the Franklin and Bowling Green locations made the monetary donations.
He said guests also had the opportunity to put toys in the Toys for Tots boxes at both locations and that executive management purchased toys to get the boxes started.
In addition, Wholihan said Toys for Tots was mentioned prominently in weekly emails to their customer base.
“Communication is a big thing for us and we want people to be involved,” Wholihan said. “A lot of customers were involved without having to do too much. They were like ‘hey we’re here anyway so we’ll donate’ it’s a great thing.”
Toys for Tots is now an all year program and helps to provide toys to families whose homes have been destroyed by fire or a natural disaster or to a family in need.
The Toys for Tots program began in Simpson County in 2011. For information go online to the Tots Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky Facebook page or toysfortots.org.
