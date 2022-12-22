Toys for Tots gets donations from The Mint Gaming Hall

A check and toys were donated to Toys for Tots by The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs on December 16.

Children in Simpson County will once again benefit from toy and monetary donations by The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs to the Toys for Tots program. The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green also donated toys and money.

Now in its 75th year, Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them during the holidays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.