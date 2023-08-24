Simpson Fiscal Court approved a consulting agreement with a firm that offers a consulting program for weather-related disasters such as tornadoes and floods during the court’s Aug. 15 meeting.
The consulting agreement is with EUDS Consulting of Glasgow. The firm provides FEMA assistance/disaster recovery, hazard mitigation assistance, and disaster preparedness. EUDS also provides professional engineering services.
There is no cost to the county to have the contract. EUDS will receive funding only if the firm provides assistance following a disaster in which case FEMA funds can be used to cover the costs.
Fiscal Court Magistrates Marty Chandler and Myron Thurman along with Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer said approving the agreement was “a no-brainer.”
“I know some of the other counties around are doing it. It’s just good to have someone else on board to advise,” Palmer said. “They’re not going to come in and take over the response or anything like that. They would still fall under the court and under my jurisdiction. But, they would be here to assist us.”
Palmer said the firm will help select contractors for debris removal following major weather events that result in damages.
“That’s the big stuff that we would probably utilize them for,” Palmer said.
He said emergency management directors in the region assist each other in damage assessment following a major weather event, such as he did in Warren County following the December 2012 tornado there. However; Palmer said he would welcome EUDS help in organizing damage assessment.
“Between the small events that we see and the big events like Bowling Green and Mayfield had, there’s a gap. They would come in and help fill that gap,” Palmer said.
He also said, “The professionals who are involved in this are former FEMA employees, they worked for FEMA, they worked for contractors that worked for FEMA. They know FEMA better than we do.
They have resources that they can reach out to that I can’t. I could through the state, but it would be laborious, it would take a fair amount of labor and not very fast. They could probably make a couple of phone calls and have a couple of teams in here to do damage assessments in the next day or two.”
Also at the meeting, the court approved a $1,000 sponsorship for a regional opioid crisis summit on September 18 in Bowling Green. The ten counties in the Barren River Area Development District, which includes Simpson County, are taking part in the summit, which is part of a regional effort to address the opioid crisis.
Funds received by the Opioid Abatement Settlement will be used to cover the cost of the sponsorship.
Simpson County Tourism Executive Director Amy Ellis discussed the economic impact of tourism in Simpson County and gave an update on the Summer Vibes Music Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 26 in downtown Franklin.
Gary Broady and Dr. Steve Compton were reappointed to the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Board of Directors for four-year terms running through July 31, 2027.
And, approval was given to the county’s July 31 financial statement, subject to audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.