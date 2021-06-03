Scott Waste garbage collection rates are increasing $0.15 cents per month for residential customers in the city of Franklin beginning July 1.
The new residential rate, including recycling, will be $16.46.
The rate will increase $0.11 cents per month for senior residential customers and will be $14.81.
The commercial rate will be $23.41 per yard, an increase of $0.95 cents.
The 2.53% rate increases are based on the Consumer Price Index, also known as the CPI.
The increases were announced at the May 24 Franklin City Commission meeting. No commission action was required. The CPI rate increases are allowed in the city’s franchise agreement with Scott Waste.
The commission also approved street closings for the F-S Human Rights Commission, Squeeze the Day and Historic Harristown Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom event at Lincoln Park on Saturday, June 19.
John J. Johnson Avenue from Walker Street to Sunset Circle and Roosevelt Street from John J. Johnson Avenue to Brevard Street will be closed from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Games, food trucks, a fish fry, a bar-b-q cook off, vendors, fireworks and a run-walk are planned for the event.
Road closings in the area of the downtown square were approved for a Summer Music Festival sponsored by Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, Simpson County Tourism and Gallery on the Square on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Seven regional bands are scheduled to perform during the Summer Vibes Music Festival event that is scheduled from approximately 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event also includes a song writer’s showcase, food trucks, a beer garden and art vendors.
Streets that will be closed are College Street between Cedar Street and West Washington Street on Friday, August 27 and West Kentucky Avenue from Main Street to North High Street on Saturday, Aug. 28. The streets will be closed from 4 p.m. until midnight both days.
Approval was given to the Municipal Aid Road Agreement between the city and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The city will receive $179,769 from the state, minus three% placed in an emergency fund, for work on city streets during Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
The program is funded by the state’s motor fuels tax.
A new three-year city cemetery maintenance agreement with Delk Services was approved at a cost to the city of $188,700 per year, which is a two% increase over the cost in the current agreement.
Delk Services has had the city cemetery maintenance contract for the past 24 years.
Second reading approval was given to an ordinance that continues operation of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, which serves Simpson and Logan counties.
The ordinance is required due to the drug task force relocating its headquarters from Russellville to Franklin.
Commissioners heard first reading of an ordinance rezoning 7.6 acres on West Madison Street from multiple zones to R-4 (Multiple Family/High Density Residential District).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change at the site where a new apartment complex is planned.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
An additional $19,200 was approved for the Franklin Avenue sewer improvement project for additional line work to install tap lines to each resident, making it easier for the resident to tap into the new sewer line when they choose to do so.
The city’s water treatment plant employees were recognized for receiving two awards in water treatment quality in the Area Wide Optimization program.
