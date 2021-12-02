The Simpson County Board of Education approved the school system’s updated reopening plan, which includes a facemask update, during its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 18.
Facemasks have been optional for students and staff in the school system since Nov. 10, but are still mandatory for all individuals transported on school system busses and vans.
Simpson County Schools has plans to continue to monitor the number of positive cases and quarantines within Simpson County and the school district, the state positivity rate and other factors to make decisions on the status of universal masking.
The reopening plan states that all staff and students 12 or older have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination is now available for students ages 5-11.
The plan says staff and students that have not been vaccinated are encouraged to get the vaccine. Vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
The school system is continuing to social distance, sanitize, and follow other COVID-19 mitigation strategies that have been implemented to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Links to the reopening plan are available on the Simpson County Schools Facebook page and website.
A report on emergency school closing procedures was among the 16 reports presented at the meeting.
Information about school closings due to weather or emergencies will be posted on the Simpson County Schools Facebook page and website.
The board approved some 30 requests including 14 for fundraisers, two Franklin Elementary applications for Franklin-Simpson Educational Excellence Foundation grants and the financial audit for the year ending on June 30, 2021.
Haley Fowler’s name was drawn during the meeting to be entered into the Kentucky School Board Association drawing for a KSBA First Degree Scholarship.
The Kentucky School Board Association website says the award was established by the KSBA Board of Directors to help make postsecondary education possible for two students, one male and one female, who will be the first in their family to go on to college. Each receives a $2,500 award to attend any two- or four-year accredited college or university.
The meeting can be watched on the Franklin-Simpson Channel Nine Facebook page.
