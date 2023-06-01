The Franklin City Commission approved second and final reading of one ordinance rezoning a site for a multi-family high-density residential district and heard first reading of another ordinance rezoning a site to a single-family and two-family residential district on May 22.
The approximately 16.38 acres rezoned from R-2 (single-family and two-family residential district) to R-4 (multi-family high-density residential district) is on the south side of North Street.
The approximately 2.7876 acres proposed for rezoning from B-3 (neighborhood business district) to R-2 (single-family and two-family residential district) is on the east side of West Madison Street.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended both zone changes.
Commissioners heard first reading of an ordinance annexing into the city limits approximately 7.5 acres on the west side of 31-W North. Commercial development is proposed at the site located at the intersection of Patton Road.
The ordinance adds a condition regarding the buffer material/zone to be used between the development and the residential development adjoining the property.
It is expected that the F-S Planning and Zoning Commission will be asked to consider approval of the commercial development if the annexation is approved.
No announcements have been made regarding the potential commercial development.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. City ordinances must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
Approval was given to second reading of an ordinance adopting new and/or amended zoning regulations for the city as recommended by the planning and zoning commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.