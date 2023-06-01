The Franklin City Commission approved second and final reading of one ordinance rezoning a site for a multi-family high-density residential district and heard first reading of another ordinance rezoning a site to a single-family and two-family residential district on May 22.

The approximately 16.38 acres rezoned from R-2 (single-family and two-family residential district) to R-4 (multi-family high-density residential district) is on the south side of North Street.

