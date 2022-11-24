Simpson County’s School Board met Thursday, Nov. 17 voting 5-0 to proceed with intent to consider adopting an additional 5 cent equivalent tax rate on real and personal property, which will produce the equivalent revenue of 5 cents per $100 of property accessed.
The nickel equivalent provides funding to school districts earmarked specifically for the renovation or construction of buildings/facilities.
Simpson County is one of the few counties in the state of Kentucky that have not taken the nickel equivalent, until now.
The nickel equivalent has been adopted by most of the state’s 120 counties. Every district in the state of Kentucky has one nickel in its tax rate already, with 70% of the districts in the state having the nickel equivalent. Every district within two hours of the Simpson County District has the nickel equivalent except for Todd and Edmondson County.
Simpson County School District is in the bottom 25% of districts in Kentucky as far as the tax rates go.
Money from the nickel equivalent, if passed, will not be used to give raises to the superintendent and central office staff, or to add positions to the payroll. Money from the nickel can only be used for capital construction and debt service. State law restricts the use of these funds. Only the state legislature can change the way that the funds are used. Under state law, a nickel tax can be used only for new construction or maintenance of existing school property.
“The nickel will put the school district in a position to never have to worry about building or facility needs,” said Simpson County District Superintendent Timothy Schlosser. This is Schlosser’s first term as superintendent. He served as principal at Simpson County High School for seven years. He has worked for the system for 29 years.
What does the equivalent nickel cost the taxpayer? It is roughly $50 per $100,000 of property you own. If you own a $200,000 home, it will roughly be a $100 increase in your property taxes.
Because of the restricted nature of the funds, the school can issue bonds that use this dedicated revenue for debt service. That means with the nickel, Simpson County Schools would immediately be able to access millions in funding for capital projects it needs today. If instead, updates were funded out of the general fund, the system would have to wait 25 or 30 years to raise the equivalent amount of revenue. In essence, the nickel will boost the school system’s bonding capacity.
“Our schools are older and in need of updating now,” said Schlosser. Franklin-Simpson High School was built in 1963, Franklin-Simpson Middle School in 1932, Lincoln Elementary in 1962, Simpson Elementary in 1978, and Franklin Elementary in 1952. “These buildings have a lot of issues that need to be addressed today.”
Current major needs according to the system facility plan include a major renovation for Franklin Simpson High School. A secure entrance into the school, a new HVAC system, interior doors, lighting, etc. A Science lab and art room, outside coverings awnings, and walkways.
Franklin Simpson Middle School needs classroom renovations, restrooms, classroom/office space, additions/ lobby, and an HVAC system.
Franklin Elementary School needs a new cafeteria, gymnasium, classroom additions, and an HVAC system.
Simpson Elementary School needs an HVAC system, and pick-up and drop-off lanes.
Lincoln Elementary School needs an HVAC system, potential classrooms, office, and lobby space, and pick-up and drop-off lanes.
“We have always taken great pride in our district and we strive to develop all children to their fullest potential and prepare them for the next level in life. The facilities were currently occupy are going to need some renovations and there are going to be some possible additions if the district continues to have growth,” said Schlosser.
Currently, there are 3,016 students enrolled in the Simpson County School System. The projected enrollment for 2022-2023 was 2,965. The projected enrollment for 2023-2024 is 3,077.
The last time the system had over 3,000 students was in the 2006-2007 school year. Prior to the 2018-2019 school year, kindergarten enrollment on a five-year average was 210.8 students. The five-year average since 2018-2019 has been 237.6. This has been an average of 26.8 students that has held steady for five years.
The current Simpson County School District Facility Plan, as of June 2019, had $38.4 million in facility upgrades. The next facility plan is to be updated in June 2023. To put the bonding potential into context: in 2010-11 the last building project in Simpson County Schools (FHS band and choir room), it took the system 11 years to get $11 million worth of bonding potential. With nickel equivalent, along with the state match, Simpson County Schools will have $35.2 million of bonding potential immediately. “This really tells two stories. You can attribute that increased bonding capacity to the growth in Simpson County and the need for updated and potentially more space for the growing numbers of students. The equivalent nickel will allow the district the revenue to re-shape the facilities in Simpson County Schools for the next 50 years,” said Schlosser.
Asked if this will be a game-changer for the system, Schlosser said, “No one likes to raise taxes but we’ve got to be able to have the amenities in the school to give our kids the best opportunities to be successful. Our kids, our staff, and our community deserve top-notch, A+ facilities, and I really believe that’s what our community wants as well. This is nothing short of an investment in the future of our children and their children to come.”
A hearing is scheduled on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the school board to allow citizens to voice their concerns for or against the levying of the nickel equivalent tax.
