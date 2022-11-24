FRANWS-11-24-22 Equivalent Nickle

Franklin-Simpson Middle School is only one of the system’s buildings needing to be upgraded. The system’s infrastructure has numerous repairs and projects that require funding.

 Photo by Chris Cooper

Simpson County’s School Board met Thursday, Nov. 17 voting 5-0 to proceed with intent to consider adopting an additional 5 cent equivalent tax rate on real and personal property, which will produce the equivalent revenue of 5 cents per $100 of property accessed.

The nickel equivalent provides funding to school districts earmarked specifically for the renovation or construction of buildings/facilities.

