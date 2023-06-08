Land use is the focus of latest Franklin Forward meeting

Tammie Carey, Community Development Director for the City of Franklin, discusses a land use map with individuals at a Franklin Forward Community Conversation on June 1.

 Photo

by Keith Pyles

Land use was the focus of a Franklin Forward 2040 Community Conversation on June 1 at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center.

Approximately 70 people attended the meeting, which was the second Franklin Forward 2040 Community Conversation, and part of the process to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan.

