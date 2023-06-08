Land use is the focus of latest Franklin Forward meeting

Land use was the focus of a Franklin Forward 2040 Community Conversation on June 1 at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center.
Approximately 70 people attended the meeting, which was the second Franklin Forward 2040 Community Conversation, and part of the process to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan.
The state requires an updated comprehensive plan every five years. Franklin’s plan has not been updated in more than 10 years.
A comprehensive plan has been described as a plan to a community’s growth.
Remarks by Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell and Ed Holmes of EHI Consultants opened the meeting. EHI is the firm hired by the city to help develop a new comprehensive plan.
A slide presentation was then given showing the phases to develop the comprehensive plan.
Following the slide presentation those at the meeting were given an opportunity to view future land use maps and submit written questions.
Powell later read the 15 to 20 questions out loud with Holmes giving answers and responses.
“These are good questions, good feedback,” Powell said.
The questions will be submitted to the comprehensive plan advisory committee.
Topics of the questions included transportation needs, completion of the Ky 1008 Bypass around Franklin, sidewalks, water and sewer services, maintaining a balance between agriculture and the urban area, affordable housing, green space and parks, keeping Drakes Creek safe for recreation, differences between low intensity and high intensity housing and the possibility of having charging stations for electric vehicles on the downtown square.
A public meeting during which a final draft of the land use plan that will be part of the overall comprehensive plan will be held June 20 at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center on College Street beginning at 6 p.m.
Contact Tammie Carey at City Hall for more information.
