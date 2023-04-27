Former Franklin man sentenced on manslaughter charge

A former Franklin man received a seven-year sentence in Simpson Circuit Court on April 17 on a charge of manslaughter — second degree stemming from a fatal shooting in August 2019.
Samuel Bernett Allen, 47, whose last available address is listed as Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is not eligible for probation. The sentence is to be served consecutively with any other sentence.
