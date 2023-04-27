The 2nd Annual Lip Sync Competition will be held on Saturday, April 29th, at the Goodnight Memorial Library Auditorium. The event is advertised as a “FUNdraiser” for the Lincoln Park Project and is sponsored by Franklin’s Racial Equality through Action and Community Help (R.E.A.C.H.) agency.

The Lip Sync Competition was the brainstorm of R.E.A.C.H. President Nancy Uhls. “I just dug the idea out of my head,” she said. “I had seen lip sync battles on TV. I thought if we could get local people up on stage to compete, it might be very entertaining, and it was. It gave people a chance to let their hair down.”

