The 2nd Annual Lip Sync Competition will be held on Saturday, April 29th, at the Goodnight Memorial Library Auditorium. The event is advertised as a “FUNdraiser” for the Lincoln Park Project and is sponsored by Franklin’s Racial Equality through Action and Community Help (R.E.A.C.H.) agency.
The Lip Sync Competition was the brainstorm of R.E.A.C.H. President Nancy Uhls. “I just dug the idea out of my head,” she said. “I had seen lip sync battles on TV. I thought if we could get local people up on stage to compete, it might be very entertaining, and it was. It gave people a chance to let their hair down.”
R.E.A.C.H. was so thrilled with the outcome of the first Lip Sync Show that they began planning the second one right away. “The date’s been on the calendar for almost a year,” said Uhls.
This year’s competition is slated to have a special celebrity appearance, Nick Woodard, World Champion Jump Rope Artist, who has an impressive resumé. Ulhs listed a few of his appearances. “He’s appeared on ‘Ninja Warriors,’ ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and ‘I Can See Your Talent,’ just to name a few.”
Ulhs said she stumbled on Woodard one day when she was watching television. “They introduced him as ‘Nick Woodard, from Bowling Green, Kentucky,’ ” said Uhls, “so I tracked him down. We had a generous organization — Hope Haven Recovery Center, run by Nicky and Jane Lewis, who offered to pay for his appearance, so we booked him.”
Woodard began jumping rope at the age of six with a team called Razz-Ma-Tazz and has been actively involved with the sport for 26 years. He has earned several titles including Grand National Champion and Grand World Champion. Nick has performed with Cirque du Soleil, jumped for several television networks, and has traveled to 30 states within the United States as well as 16 countries across five continents.
Uhls explained after the competitors have performed, while the judges put their heads together and tally the votes, the show needs some entertainment. “There will be a twenty-to-thirty-minute spot for Nick’s show,” she said. Woodard is a sought-after entertainer as well as a competitor in such competitions as Ninja Warriors.
Uhls said she expected it to be an extraordinary show and hopes to raise a lot of money for the Lincoln Park Project, which has a final price tag of $3.5 million — money to be raised from the community.
Uhls described the plans R.E.A.C.H. has for the Lincoln Park Project, which is the group’s first big project. “There are two big fields in front of Lincoln Elementary School, and we’re going to make that area a destination park, with a walking trail, an amphitheater, exercise equipment, and a concession stand. We want to create a space for all walks of life. For instance, our playground will feature equipment for children on the autism spectrum.”
Destination parks tend to be multigenerational, inclusive, and larger, often divided into different zones or areas based on the type of play (swings, sensory, climbing) the equipment is designed for.
R.E.A.C.H. has done other projects to raise money for the Lincoln Project. They are recognized for being the “cotton candy sellers” at Summer Vibes concerts. However, Uhls noted that the Lip Sync Contest
could be a big fundraiser. “The Goodnight Library Auditorium has 508 seats.” She said, “And I’m hoping we fill every single one of them.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Gallery on the Square, by contacting the R.E.A.C.H. committee members, or by calling Uhls at 270-223-8783. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6. Tickets are $10 if purchased ahead of time or $15 at the door.
Uhls wouldn’t reveal the names of the competitors but said they would be recognizable. “There will be special appearances by Kenny Rogers and Dollie Parton, and Whitney Houston may show up. We’ve even heard that Elvis will be in the building.”
