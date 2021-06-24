Registration for the Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation 2021 Youth Soccer leagues is Thursday, June 24 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the soccer fields at F-S Community Park. Registration is also being held each day through Friday, June 25 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ag Building at Community Park.
The registration is $45 with a $5 discount for an additional child. The cost includes a full uniform for all leagues.
The soccer leagues are for boys and girls ages four through 13 with birth years of 2008 through 2017.
A copy of the child’s birth certificate should be brought to the registration unless one is already on file.
For more information call Jamie Toney at 270-647-1281, or send an email to fsyouthsoccer@gmail.com or go to the f s youth soccer Facebook page.
