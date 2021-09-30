Simpson County Tourism is having its first Hay Bale Trail Contest this fall. The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce is awarding $350 in chamber gift certificates as prizes for the contest.
Entry forms and rules for the contest are available on the Franklin-Simpson Tourism Facebook page, at the Simpson County Extension Service, at the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce and at the Simpson County Judge/Executive’s office in the Courthouse.
There is no entry fee.
Prizes will be awarded to winners in three categories including, Best Residential Entry ($100 chamber gift certificate), Best Business Entry ($100 chamber gift certificate) and It’s Fall Y’all $150 chamber gift certificate).
“You take a hay bale and you decorate it, and you turn it into something else then you enter our contest, and you might win something cool,” Simpson County Tourism Director Amy Ellis said. “Essentially that’s what it is, you decorate a hay bale. You can use one hay bale, 10 — however you want to do it. Maybe get on line and get some ideas. There is no theme, its just wide open. The only rule is you have to have hay or straw in your entry. You have to use a hay bale, straw bale or hay roll (loose hay or straw is acceptable). We don’t care what else you use, its just anything.”
Information about how to submit entries is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Tourism Facebook page.
The deadline to submit an entry is midnight Oct. 10.
“This year we wanted to give everybody through fall break so they would have a chance to do this with their kids, or grandkids while they have them at home the week of fall break,” Ellis said. “Give everybody a chance to be creative. Get an idea, get out there and make it fun.”
The location of all entries will be placed on a Google map. The map will be available to download from the Franklin-Simpson Facebook page.
“You can download the Google map and drive around and see all of the different hay bales in person, or you can just look at all of the pictures on line (Franklin-Simpson Facebook page),” Ellis said. “You can also drive through Todd County, Logan County and Simpson County. We’re kind of joining as a three-county trail for a Tri-County Hay Bale Trail adventure. Its kind of neat, its a first for us. They have been doing theirs for six or seven years.”
“We’re excited. I’m excited to do it. We’ll probably grow it next year,” she added.
For more information contact the Franklin-Simpson Tourism Office in the Goodnight House on South Main Street. The phone number is 270-586-3040.
Ellis said the tourism office has been located back at the Goodnight House for about one year. She said a log cabin on 31-W South near the I-65 interchange that was the site of the tourism office is no longer open.
Ellis also said different factors led to the tourism office relocating back to the Goodnight house including a lot of visitors are downtown and it was thought that “having the presence of a tourism office downtown worked well for Franklin, so our tourism office is now downtown.”
An interview with Ellis about the Hay Bale Trail Contest and other Franklin-Simpson Tourism related topics airs on WFKN radio (1220 AM) Thursday, Sept. 30 at about 8:35 a.m. and Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:45 a.m.
