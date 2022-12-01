Results of a community survey of Franklin were released during a public presentation called a “Community Conversation” at the Franklin Presbyterian Church’s Cornerstone Building on Nov. 17.

The survey results were released and discussed by representatives of EHI consulting, the firm hired by the Franklin City Commission to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan, Franklin Forward 2040. Also discussed were the next steps in the process of developing the new comprehensive plan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.