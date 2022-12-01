Results of a community survey of Franklin were released during a public presentation called a “Community Conversation” at the Franklin Presbyterian Church’s Cornerstone Building on Nov. 17.
The survey results were released and discussed by representatives of EHI consulting, the firm hired by the Franklin City Commission to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan, Franklin Forward 2040. Also discussed were the next steps in the process of developing the new comprehensive plan.
“It (comprehensive plan) guides the growth of a community.” EHI President Ed Holmes said. “You’re a progressive community, you’re a growing community. Now how do we guide and control that growth so that it benefits you overall as a community and makes you a community you can be proud of?”
The state requires an updated comprehensive plan every five years. Franklin’s plan was last updated in 2010.
Work on developing a new comprehensive plan will take eight to ten months to complete and is expected to begin in January.
The process will include the appointment of a comprehensive plan advisory committee appointed by Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon and the Franklin City Commission. Meetings with different community groups will be part of the process.
Ryan Holmes, of EHI, presented highlights of the survey results.
A total of 1,160 people took the survey, most of which live in Franklin and Simpson County with 31 respondents being visitors to the community.
An executive summary of the survey results said, “One of the primary reasons residents choose to live in Franklin is because the area is where their family is, or they were born and raised here, have parented children, and have a strong connection with this community. Even among those who are new here, they like what the area has to offer. There is a strong desire to move Franklin ahead in its evolution, but with a nearly identical desire for it to maintain its inviting, small-town charm.”
The summary said, “In general, quality of life was rated good, with the highest marks for the feeling of safety among area residents. In terms of areas of improvement, recreational amenities, in general, were cited, with specific concerns focused on the availability of paths (such as for walking), and more attention on parks, open space, and natural land.”
In terms of problems residents felt were either major or extreme in Franklin, 39% taking the survey said drugs, 15% said traffic violations, and 13% said vandalism and property crimes.
“Lakes and or streams and parklands were noted as the natural resources requiring the most attention to maintain the quality of life in the area,” the summary said.
It also said, “The largest portion of the survey invited residents to voice their opinion on the most important aspects of subjects specific to the community, quality of life, mobility and transportation, the environment, and the economy. Results indicate many respondents were neutral on these items, with small percentages considering them most or even somewhat important.”
The summary added, “The types of development residents felt a comprehensive plan should encourage include recreational facilities, family farms, and agriculture-related businesses. Nearly four out of five survey respondents said agriculture-related businesses are businesses that are very important or essential to the area.”
The top three types of housing development cited in the survey as most important are single-family, affordable housing, and senior housing complexes.
A profile of the survey respondents said that based on U.S. Census data for Simpson County those taking the survey generally represented the area; however, there was an under-representation of those in the 18 to 34 and 55 plus-year-old age groups and an over-representation of the 35 through 54-year-old age group.
There was an under-representation of the non-white/Hispanic population and an over-representation of women, higher-income individuals, and owner-occupied households.
Following the discussion of the survey results, those at the presentation were divided into three “breakout groups” to discuss Franklin’s strengths, challenges, or issues to improve and ideas for the future.
Contact Franklin City Hall for copies of the survey results.
The Nov. 17 “Community Conversation” during which the survey results and comprehensive plan were discussed, can be seen on the City of Franklin Facebook page.
