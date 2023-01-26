The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved two final development plans and four preliminary development plans on Jan. 17.

A final development plan for the Meadows residential subdivision on 31-W North between Windsor Park Subdivision and Lewis Memorial Home was approved. The 31-lot subdivision will consist of single-family homes.

