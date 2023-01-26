The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved two final development plans and four preliminary development plans on Jan. 17.
A final development plan for the Meadows residential subdivision on 31-W North between Windsor Park Subdivision and Lewis Memorial Home was approved. The 31-lot subdivision will consist of single-family homes.
Also approved was a final development plan for a two-unit retail building along 31-W South between Zaxby’s and Dairy Queen.
A preliminary development plan was approved for another 31-lot single-family residential development known as Section Four of Williamsburg Park Subdivision at the intersection of Witt Road and Highway 1008.
Each of the remaining three preliminary development plans is for spec buildings for warehousing in the Henderson Industrial Park along Highway 100 East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.