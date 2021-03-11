A Fountain Run man was arrested stemming from the theft of a trailer from a residence in the 2,700 block of Harvey Robertson Road in Simpson County on Feb. 24.
Stacey Joe Flippin, 57, was charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
The victim of the theft gave the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office pictures and video of the theft. Pictures of the truck involved in the theft were posted on social media and emailed to local law enforcement agencies.
The arrest citation said the trailer and truck were allegedly found at Flippin’s residence in Barren County by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy sheriff Matt Freeman made the arrest on Feb. 25.
Franklin Police arrested two men on a charge of attempted second-degree burglary on the morning of Friday, Feb. 26.
Tyler L. Goodnight, 26, of Franklin, and Jason Green, 35, of Greenbriar, Tennessee, were both charged stemming from an alleged attempted burglary at an abandoned residence in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Green was also charged with possession of a controlled substance — heroin and promoting contraband.
The offense report said the charges were placed after police allegedly observed both men in the front yard of the residence where the alleged attempted burglary occurred.
An arrest citation said Green was allegedly found in possession of suspected heroin after being taken to the Simpson County Jail.
Detective Michael Jones arrested Goodnight. Officer Brian Wise arrested Green.
A Mississauga, Ontario, Canada man was injured when he was struck by a pick-up truck in the parking lot of Sudden Service on Scottsville Road in Franklin on Monday, Feb. 22.
Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service transported Resham S. Gill, 53, to The Medical Center at Bowling Green after being struck by the vehicle at about 5:40 a.m.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said Gill was walking across the parking lot when he was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram pick up truck driven by Jeffery W. Martin, Jr., 22, of Franklin.
Officer Craig Hansen filed the collision report.
A Franklin man was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Nashville Road in front of Walmart on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Emerson F. Kochenderfer, Jr., 53, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin after the collision that happened at about 5:45 p.m.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said Kochenderfer was the driver of 2001 Honda Accord involved in the collision with a 2017 Nissan Frontier driven by Robert D. Wingo, 76, of Franklin.
The report said Kochenderfer was turning left onto Nashville Road from the Walmart parking lot and Wingo was south bound on Nashville road when the collision occurred.
Officer Tyler Anderson filed the collision report.
