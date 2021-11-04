Although Simpson County is usually not associated with the occurrence of earthquakes, a quake along the New Madrid Fault Line, that runs through eight states including a portion of western Kentucky, could have an impact in this area of the state.
Prior to the annual International Shake Out Day on Oct. 21, (held each year to educate the public about the importance of taking immediate action in case of an earthquake) Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer discussed earthquakes and earthquake safety during an interview that aired on WFKN radio.
Palmer started the interview by talking about what causes an earthquake.
“When there’s two blocks of rock, or granite, whatever the material is deep in the earth’s surface, deep underground, those things are under tremendous pressure from within the center of the earth and there’s pressure against each other and after a certain amount of time that pressure slips and those plates will slip against each other and one goes up and one goes down.” Palmer said. “When that happens the energy from that comes through the ground up towards the surface and then we get it in the form of shaking and movement of the ground. When those plates shift it creates a fault plane and once that plane is created you can expect that to happen in the future as well.”
Palmer also talked about after shocks.
“An after shock is nothing more than another earthquake on that same plane, Palmer said. “It happens after the original earthquake and it happens in the same place.
Normally after shocks have less strength to them, but there have been times when the after shocks are actually stronger than the original activity.
I’ve been educated to the fact that regardless of how strong it is the first episode at that time is considered the earthquake itself and then anything that occurs after that are the after shocks.
Again, typically they are not as strong as the original earthquake, but sometimes they are stronger. After shocks can continue for weeks, or months or sometimes even years after the original earthquake takes place. After shocks can be as destructive as earthquakes because when that quake hits it can weaken our water lines, electrical systems, bridges, roadways, structures, our homes, that kind of stuff. So any further after shocks, even though they may not be as strong as the original quake can still do pretty major damage because everything around there has already been weakened.”
Palmer said some things can be done to prepare in advance for an earthquake.
“If you have a gun cabinet, or a China hutch that sits up against a wall, just take the time to get you a little strap and a couple of screws and strap it to the wall so it won’t fall over during an earthquake.”
He also suggested that locks be put on cabinet doors and other places where items are stored to keep such things as plates and glasses from falling out during an earthquake.
“The same thing can be said about a water heater,” Palmer said. “We worry a lot about water heaters because most of them are gas, a lot of them are gas and if that water heater falls over and breaks the gas line then you have a gas leak inside your home, which can be pretty devastating.
Those are a couple things you can do to make your home and your environment safer. Stuff you can do before the quake hits that makes it safer for you afterwards.”
“I really emphasize that pre planning is the best way to go. Failing to plan is planning to fail. There is a lot of truth to that,” he added.
The website www.ready.gov provides information about how to preparing a safety kit and other information to prepare for an earthquake.
Palmer said an earthquake can happen anywhere.
“There is no place that is not susceptible to an earthquake. No place is immune to them. Any place on the globe can experience an earthquake,” he said. “But, they more commonly occur where there has been one already.”
Palmer talked about what impact(s) could an earthquake along the New Madrid Fault have on this area of the state.
“It’ll definitely have an impact here,” he said. “Kentucky, along with I believe the seven other states that are impacted by the New Madrid Fault, have spent a lot of time creating extensive plans for a New Madrid event. According to seismologists its well over due to get active again. The expected size of that event would definitely impact our area. In Simpson County we’re not going to see the liquefaction where buildings sink into the ground and the dirt acts like water and becomes completely unstable and that kind of stuff that you expect right there on the fault. So we’re not expecting those large problems. But, there would definitely be some minor structure damage. Definitely cracks in brick and block structures. I would think that the brick façade on some building fronts could possibly collapse, that kind of stuff. Maybe some underground utility problems, minor road issues. The kinds of things that we’re going to see are not necessarily going to stop us from functioning completely. But will definitely be something we’ll have to deal with.”
“A bigger problem is, the Bowling Green area is going to be a staging point for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) equipment and stuff like that to come in and deploy into that area further west of us. So in this area we will probably see a lot of activity from FEMA staging. With roads and bridges in western Kentucky not useable, we can expect to see people walk to get out of that area and after a few days we would expect to start seeing people showing up in our area looking for shelter and some place to go that is safer than where they came from. When it happens (earthquake along the New Madrid Fault) we will definitely be impacted in some form or fashion.”
And, Palmer talked about how to protect yourself during an earthquake.
“Remember three things — stop, drop, and hold on,” he said. “Once you realize that you are in an earthquake and there could be some danger. You want to stop whatever you are doing, drop to the floor so you don’t get thrown off your feet or something else that could cause injury to you, avoid falling injuries.
Then seek shelter under a sturdy table, or a desk, or in a doorway or something strong to keep things from falling.
Similar to tornadoes we want to protect our head and our neck area to keep books, maybe light fixtures, things like that from falling.
But, the short answer is stop, drop and hold on.”
Additional earthquake safety tips can be found on line at the International Shake Out Day website, www.shakeout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.