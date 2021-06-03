Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser says the school system is close to returning to normal or at least to pre-COVID-19 pandemic routines.
Schlosser, who has been Simpson County Schools Superintendent since July 1, 2019, talked about schools returning to normal and reflected on the past school year during an interview with WFKN conducted prior to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
“I would say we are obviously closer than we were six months ago, or even three months ago for that matter,” Schlosser said about schools returning to normal. “We’ve obviously returned to four days a week in person instruction. I think once we get through this school year we have the opportunity to continue to be able to do little bit more each month. I would like to think we would be back to completely normal by fall, but I think time will only tell with that.”
“I think as time goes on the vaccine is going to be an important factor in reducing the number of limitations that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the Kentucky Department of Public Health place on each school district,” He added. “Pfizer was approved for people 12 (years of age) and over to be able to take the vaccine. So, that could have a definite impact on returning to more normal activities within the school as well.”
Schlosser said the Simpson County Schools 2021-2022 school year calendar has been approved by the Simpson County Board of Education and has five days of in person instruction when the school year begins Aug. 25.
He said virtual instruction will be offered again next school year, but “will not look like it did this year.”
Schlosser said the virtual instruction will be more of an online platform delivery of instruction as opposed to actual teachers teaching to students online through avenues such as Zoom or Google meet.
Spring sporting events returned to normal with some COVID restrictions such as limited seating capacity and social distancing at the events.
Schlosser said teachers and students faced several challenges during the past school year.
“For one, just the delivery of instruction for teachers, we started the year virtual, then we went to hybrid, then we went to virtual in November and then we returned to hybrid in January and then we went to four days a week in March,” Schlosser said. “That’s been a challenge of just how we’re delivering instruction.
I think that goes both ways for the teachers and the students. How the teachers are delivering it and how the students are receiving it, whether it be virtual or hybrid or back to full in person four days a week. I think those are some of the biggest challenges that they faced academically. I think there is the whole social and emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, just being isolated, not with your peers, not with your friends, not interacting with people as much. I think that’s been a challenge for teachers and students as well, that we’ve had to kind of work through as we come back in person and face that as far as on an everyday basis in school.”
Schlosser also talked about some of the challenges as superintendent during the past school year.
“I’ve been in the school business 27 years and been around it my entire life, both of my parents were educators, he said. “In the 51 years that I’ve been around school, we’ve never had a school year where you’re virtual, you’re hybrid, you’re back to virtual, you’re hybrid four days a week. Then you throw in transportation and food service. How are you going to handle food service? Your kids aren’t here, they’re virtual.”
“Every aspect of the job has a challenge to it,” he added. “Ultimately you make decisions based on what is best for our kids. How can we overcome this challenge and how do we make this work for our kids. I would say that probably has been the biggest challenge, knowing when to go back to school, how to go back to school, bringing kids back into a school setting. Then you have the whole custodial, sanitation issue of how do we keep all these places clean. How do we make sure that we’re not the spreader of COVID within our community. Our school district has 3,000 students and 450 employees so every day we’re bringing 3,500 people together. That can be a concern. I’m very proud to say we’ve had very, very little transmission of COVID-19 within the school district. I’m not sure we’ve had any, to be honest with you. We’ve had to quarantine students and we’ve had cases of COVID throughout the year, but I don’t know if any of them originated within our schools or were transmitted within the schools. I’m very proud of that.”
And, Schlosser had this message for the 2021 Franklin-Simpson graduates.
“Take advantage of every opportunity in front of you. Whether you are going to college, to the workforce, to a technical school, trade school, into the military to learn a trade, whatever it is you plan to do, take advantage of that opportunity. When I was high school principal and now superintendent my goal is to graduate every student college and or career ready. When you leave Franklin-Simpson High School and you’ve been through our school district for 12 years, I want you to have the skills that you need to do whatever it is you want to do.”
He said adults average changing professions nine times.
“I don’t expect a 14, 16 or 18 year old to know exactly what they want to do. Some do and I think that’s great. But, sometimes they’re 21 years old when they decide.”
Schlosser named some of the various professions that young adults may consider and then said, “I just want them to have the skills that they need so that when they figure out exactly what it is they want to do that they can go and do that and be successful and move forward from that time. My advise to them is to take advantage of the opportunity that is in front of you and whatever it is you decide to do, just be the best you can possibly be at that as you move on to your next phase of your life. Just work hard at it and do the best that you can. Hopefully we have given you the skill set to be able to that when you leave Simpson County Schools.”
Graduation ceremonies for the Franklin-Simpson Class of 2021 were held Sunday, May 23 at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
Thursday, May 27 was the final day of class in Simpson County for the 2020-2021 school year.
