Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park Tuesday, July 27 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Distribution will be by drive through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear.
Proof of residency is requested.
To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household.
For more information call Community Action at 270-586-3238.
A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday, July 27 at the African American Heritage Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This is a drive through pick up.
Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County, be income eligible and have completed a CSFP application.
To apply call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
Anyone not able to go during the pick up times should call Ms. Carrillo for a pick up appointment.
The next food give-away at the Harristown Church of Christ, at 400 Pelham Street, is on Saturday, July 31 starting at 8 a.m.
A limited amount of food is available. The give away is first come, first served.
The giveaway is drive by and pick up. Those attending should line up early.
Meat and milk will be in each box.
For more information call Annie Bland at 270-586-5915.
