A two-vehicle collision on West Cedar Street injured a Franklin man on Wednesday, June 23.
Michael B. Eccles, 20, was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center at Franklin for treatment following the collision that happened at about 4:25 p.m.
Franklin Police said Eccles was the driver of a 2008 Dodge Caliber involved in the collision with a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Teddy D. Williams, 64, of Beechmont, Kentucky.
Police said Eccles was attempting to turn from Mclendon Avenue onto West Cedar Street and Williams was east bound on West Cedar when the collision occurred.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the collision report.
A Bowling Green woman was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office after she and another person were reported sleeping in the pavilion at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Ashley R. Dees, 34, was also charged with public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The arrest citation said a glass smoking pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue was allegedly found inside her purse.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21.
A near head on collision on Scottsville Road at the Rapids Road intersection injured two people on Saturday, June 19.
The drivers of both vehicles, 19 year-old Savannah A. Griffis, 19, of Springfield, Tennessee and Dylan J. West, 30, of Bowling Green, were taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
The Franklin Police collision report said Ms. Griffis was east bound in a 2011 BMW passenger car and West was west bound in a 2001 Ford F-150 pick up truck involved in the collision.
Officer Timothy Summers filed the report on the collision that happened at about 4:10 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee woman on possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine charges at Flying J truck stop on Nashville Road on Saturday, June 19.
Crystal L. Felts, 39, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession. The methamphetamine possession charge was second offense.
The arrest citation said the arrest was made after Ms. Felts allegedly agreed to meet someone at Flying J to sell them methamphetamine.
The citation said suspected methamphetamine in a pipe and in a plastic baggie were allegedly inside a vehicle Ms. Felts occupied and was also allegedly in her possession.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 1:30 a.m.
A Franklin man told police $710 worth of items was stolen from a storage unit he was using at Premium Storage on Harding Road.
Franklin Police said sometime between 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4 and about 2:45 on Friday, June 18 a lock was cut on the storage unit and three scuba diving wrist computers valued at $635 and a gear bag valued at $75 were stolen.
There was also $10 worth of damage to the lock on the storage unit.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
A Franklin woman was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on drug related charges on Sunday, June 20.
Robin M. Whitaker, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The arrest citation said while arresting Ms. Whitaker at her Green Street residence on a warrant, baggies containing a white crystal like substance and pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue were allegedly found.
The warrant charges Ms. Whitaker with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
She allegedly possessed items leading to the warrant on August 20, 2020.
A two-car collision on North Main Street in front of Sonic injured three Franklin residents on Friday, June 18.
Listed as injured on the Franklin Police collision report were Roger York, 77, Patricia F. York, 66, and 60 year-old Clarence R. Blankenship.
Roger York and Patricia York were listed as taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
The Franklin Police collision report said said Roger York was the driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla involved in the collision with a 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by Nancy L. Fraser, 78, of Franklin.
Patricia York and Blankenship were passengers of the Corolla.
The report said Ms. Fraser was pulling from a doctor’s office parking lot onto Main Street and the York vehicle was north bound when the collision happened at 10:40 a.m.
Officer Michael Jones filed the collision report.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of two catalytic convertors and four tires from an auto repair business on Hunter Lane.
The theft at Tony’s Automotive was reported on Thursday, June 17.
The offense report said the catalytic convertors were stolen from vehicles and are valued at $2,023. There was also $480 damage to the pipes on the vehicles.
The tires belong to the business and are valued at $250.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
Franklin Police cited a Franklin man on three drug related charges after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday, June 16.
James T. Birdwell, 35, was cited for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy or possession and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
The citation said Birdwell occupied the vehicle police were called to in the 600 block of North High Street.
The citation also said Birdwell allegedly handed police a marijuana pipe. It said suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
Officer Craig Hansen issued the citation at about 1:05 a.m.
A Lebanon, Tennessee woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Nashville Road on Monday, June 14.
Emma Chirchirillo, 40, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at 8:10 p.m.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said Ms. Chirchirillo was the passenger of a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by Gary T. McHone, 38, of Nashville, Tennessee, involved the collision with a 2012 Dodge Journey driven by Maria Teodocio Sanchez, 43, city of residence not available.
The report said McHone was southbound and Ms. Sanchez was northbound attempting to turn onto the Keystop parking lot when the collision occurred.
Officer Tyler Anderson filed the collision report.
