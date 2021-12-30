Simpson County Coroner Kevin Gilbert files for re election

Simpson County Coroner Kevin F. Gilbert has filed for re election. Gilbert filed Dec. 14 for the Republican nomination in the May 2022 primary.
Gilbert was elected coroner in November 2018 and took office in January 2019.
A Simpson County resident since 1995, Gilbert is a member of Franklin First Baptist Church and the Kentucky Coroner’s Association.
Gilbert received an Associate Degree in Funeral Service from Mid America College. He was deputy Simpson County coroner for just over two years prior to becoming coroner and has been co owner and operator of Gilbert Funeral Home since 1995.
“I want to keep serving the community in the capacity I’ve been serving,” Gilbert said.
He is married to Kim Gilbert and has two children, Brittanie McCoy and Alex Gilbert.
