The 25th American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Franklin is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the courthouse square.
“Walk the Walk to end Cancer” is the theme for this year’s Simpson County Relay. The fundraising goal is $20,000.
Live music featuring local artists and hosted by Bad Penny begins at 4:30 p.m. Other artists include the Changing Direction band, Brennan Graves and Caleb House.
The Survivor Ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. followed by the Survivors and Caretaker laps. The luminaire lighting is scheduled for 8 p.m. or at dusk. Luminaires will be sold during the entire event and are $5 or $10.
Luminaires are bags that are lit during the ceremony.
A ceremonial walk will be held after the bags are lit at dark.
Team campsites will be set up at the relay site.
Teams for the 2023 Relay for Life can begin signing up at this year’s event.
There will be prize drawings and food trucks.
More information is available on the Simpson County Kentucky Relay for Life Facebook page.
