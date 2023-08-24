Bingo World, which houses bingo hosted by local veterans organizations, is celebrating its first anniversary at its location at 3478 Nashville Road near the I-65 interchange.

American Legion Post 62 owns the building and along with three other veterans organizations hosts bingo at the facility. The other veteran organizations hosting bingo there are American Legion Post 62 Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 62 Legion Riders, and VFW Post 5706.

