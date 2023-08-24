Bingo World, which houses bingo hosted by local veterans organizations, is celebrating its first anniversary at its location at 3478 Nashville Road near the I-65 interchange.
American Legion Post 62 owns the building and along with three other veterans organizations hosts bingo at the facility. The other veteran organizations hosting bingo there are American Legion Post 62 Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 62 Legion Riders, and VFW Post 5706.
“All four charities appreciate the customers playing bingo, that’s how we generate funds into the community,” said Sheila Battenfeld, a member of American Legion Post 62 and Ladies Auxiliary.
Battenfeld said some of the organizations that receive funding donations from the bingo games include a scholarship program, local ball teams, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and different charities in addition to providing support for schools.
“We’re constantly giving money back to the community,” she said.
A portion of the bingo funds is used to operate the building.
Post 62 previously operated bingo facilities on Cherry Street and then on Nashville Road across from Kentucky Downs before building the current bingo hall.
“The best thing about our facility is we have a smoking room and a nonsmoking room,” Battenfeld said.
To celebrate the first anniversary of its current location Bingo World is offering special throwback prices to play bingo from Aug. 25-29.
The doors open at Bingo World at 4 p.m. each Monday through Friday with games beginning at 6:45 p.m. The doors open on Saturdays at 12 Noon with games beginning at 2 and again at 6:45 p.m. And, the doors open on Sundays at 2 p.m. with games beginning at 3:45 p.m.
More information is available on the Bingo World Facebook page.
Post 62 also rents part of the building that houses the D’Legion Bar & Grill. The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at D’Legion Bar & Grill on Aug. 16 celebrating its grand opening.
Although Post 62 operates Bingo World the post home remains at 113 Legion Drive in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.