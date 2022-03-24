The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a preliminary development plan for a residential development during its March 15 meeting.
Caliber Contracting presented the plan for the development on the east side of Harding Road and south side of Macedonia Road.
Final development plan approval is required.
The commission voted to recommend a zone change from light industrial to single family — a small lot for an 8 acre parcel on the north side of North Street and the east side of the existing railroad.
Franklin City Commission will consider approval of the zone change requested by Kelly Storage Inc.
