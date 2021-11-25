Franklin man charged in connection with fatal overdose

A Franklin man has been charged with manslaughter — second degree in connection with a fatal overdose in July.
Jefraye Ahmad Warfield, 37, is also charged with trafficking controlled substance — second or more offenses — cocaine and trafficking controlled substance — Carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.
The Simpson County grand jury indicted Warfield on the charges on Nov. 10.
He is lodged in the Simpson County Jail.
On July 1, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Woodland Apartments in Franklin for an unresponsive person, according to a press release. A person was found dead in an apartment building. Preliminary signs indicated the person died from a drug overdose.
The release said through investigation it was learned that Warfield allegedly provided the drugs that caused the fatal overdose.
The name of the deceased person in the case was not released.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Franklin Police, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Simpson County EMS and Simpson County Coroner’s Office.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
