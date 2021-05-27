The Simpson County Water District promotes education in the water supply field by offering an annual scholarship. Dawson Owens of Franklin-Simpson High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky University for the 2021-2022 academic year at the awards program held May 12.
“Dawson Owens has demonstrated leadership and dedication with his academic achievement as an honor roll student,” said SCWD General Manager John Dix. “He is an excellent example for his school. Dawson has been active in a variety of sports and with his church youth group during this high school career. We are excited to offer assistance as he furthers his higher education in construction management and civil engineering. This scholarship is another way we can serve our community and our customers.”
In an effort to foster success of future water and sewer utility professionals, the scholarship is offered to assist a Simpson County high school senior pursuing further education in a related field. The scholarship is renewable for four years, as long as requirements are maintained.
For application and eligibility details, students should contact their high school guidance counselor or visit www.simpsonwater.com.
About Simpson County Water District
Simpson Water is a public water utility serving more than 3,400 customers and transporting over 1.0 million gallons a day throughout Simpson County. The system includes over 370 miles of pipeline in the Simpson Water service area, which spans 260 square miles. For more information visit www.simpsonwater.com.
