Tammie Mann files as Simpson County School Board candidate

Simpson County Board of Education member Tammie Mann has filed as a candidate in the November general election to continue representing District One on the board of education. She filed as a candidate on May 2.
School board races are non-partisan.
Mann was appointed by the board of education last December to fill the vacant seat from District One that consists of the Harristown, Prospect Hill and West Door voting precincts. The vacancy was created by the resignation of former board member Tara Heinze.
Mann is a Glasgow native and has lived in Simpson County since 1980. She is a retired kindergarten and first-grade teacher in the Simpson County School System with 35 years teaching experience. She has been employed part-time the past two and a half years at Burkes Outlet.
Mann is a 1976 Glasgow High School graduate, a 1980 Western Kentucky University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and in 1988 received a Master’s Degree in Education from WKU.
She has been a member of Franklin Church of Christ since 1981 where she has been at various times a Sunday school teacher and vacation Bible school teacher.
Mann was treasurer for the Franklin-Simpson Quarterback Club for 13 years and chairman and board member for Project Graduation for four years.
“In February, we (board of education) attended the Kentucky School Board Association annual conference, the theme was ‘Connect the Dots’ in trainings and networking opportunities,” Mann said when asked why she wants to remain on the board of education. “Part of being an effective leader in your district means you must connect the dots every day. Connecting community members to the work of your district. Connecting parents to your district’s mission. Connecting with your colleagues across the state to learn and share ideas during the best of times or in times of crisis. And finally, connecting with legislators to advocate on behalf of our school system in the best interest of our students.”
She is married to Eddie Mann and has six children; Jason Mann, Ben Mann, Laura Mann, Trai Williams, Trapper Williams and Cody Mann, along with 17 grandchildren.
