A total of 6.15 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during March.
The March rainfall was 1.74 inches more than the March average of 4.41 inches of rain.
Through March 31 a total of 14.92 inches of rain had been recorded so far in 2021. The rainfall through March 31 is 2.98 inches more than the average of 11.94 inches of rain through the first three months of a calendar year.
The most rain in Franklin during a single calendar day was 1.6 inches on March 25.
There were nine days of measurable rain during March.
Franklin’s high temperature during March was 74 degrees and the low was 27 degrees. The average daily high temperature in March was 63 degrees and the average daily low was 42 degrees.
