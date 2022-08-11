The class bells ring for the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Simpson County Schools on Wednesday, August 17.
Any parent that missed in person registration can call their child’s school to schedule a registration appointment. It’s recommended that parents do the online portion of registration on the Simpson County School’s website (www.simpson.k12.ky.us) prior to going to the school to register.
Slightly less than 3,000 students are projected to enroll in the local school system on the first day of class.
“You never really know, because you get some new students in, some students move out, and then you know we’ve got a lot of growth in the community as far as housing and different things,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said about opening day enrollment projections. “Our projection is a little less than 3,000, but we won’t know until we get into school the week of the 17th.”
Schlosser, who is entering his fourth school year as Simpson County Schools Superintendent, discussed the beginning of the new school year during an interview with WFKN radio’s (1220 AM) Brian Davis.
Schlosser talked about what parents can do to prepare their children for the start of the school year.
“Talk to them about school getting ready to start, the expectations and things that come along with starting school,” he said. “I think it’s a good idea to get them on a more normal sleep pattern. A lot of times in the summer, we stay up late and get up late, especially teenagers, they’ll kind of flip that schedule and get up at noon or one o’clock and you know eight o’clock in the morning is going to roll around here pretty quick on the 17th.
Any of those things to help the kids get acclimated and get back to the start of school is always helpful.”
Once again this school year, students do not have to pay for school breakfast or lunch. All students will eat both of those meals for free.
Schlosser said plans are moving forward to add four additional school resource officers to the school system. The school system already had one resource officer before the Simpson County Board of Education voted to add four more, placing one officer in each school in the district.
He said two of the additional school resource officers expect to be added by the time the new school year begins with a full staff by fall break in October.
“The exciting thing I want to be able to say to people is we are putting in every resource possible in order to keep our students and staff safe,” Schlosser said. “There is no 100% guarantee of any kind that no matter what we put in place is going to guarantee that there is not going to be an incident. But, we’ve reviewed our safety policies this summer. We’re going to reiterate those with our staff as we get closer to the start of school.
“We want to be able to say we’ve done everything possible in Simpson County Schools to keep our students and staff safe at all times when they are here. We feel like adding an SRO in every building will help us do that. We are excited about that opportunity.
“It’s not an easy subject to talk about. We went into the business of educating kids and now we’re still in the business of educating kids, but we’re also having to take these safety measures to make sure that all of our kids are safe. We’re excited that we’re able to do that. Sad that the world has come to this, but it is what it is and we’re going to do everything within our power to make sure our kids are safe.”
Schlosser talked about how parents will be notified in the event classes are canceled because of inclement weather.
He said the first way to communicate school closings is through the one call system. Closings are also announced on WFKN radio and posted on the school system’s social media sites (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).
“Hopefully, we don’t have to deal with this until January or February,” Schlosser said. “I try to make the call as quick as possible. Sometimes you just don’t know. If it snows three inches on Tuesday night and it’s 26 degrees, it is not going to melt by six o’clock in the morning. We will go ahead and make the call as soon as we can.
“The problem is it’s supposed to snow at midnight or at nine o’clock and it hasn’t started snowing yet. For whatever reason, Franklin sometimes can be a divider, it (snow) either goes to the ridge to the south or goes to the north of Bowling Green and completely misses us. Sometimes we (a team of school system personnel assigned to evaluate road conditions) have to wait until we get up at four o’clock to 4:30 and we try to have a decision by 5:15.
“Sometimes it can be a tough call. But as soon as we can make the call, we’re going to make the call to help parents and guardians make arrangements for their kids. I understand completely that businesses and places of that nature don’t shut down, but school does just from a safety stand point. We’ve got to safely transport 3,500 people to all our buildings ... and sometimes that’s not safe ... . I try to make the best decision that I can for the safety of our students.”
Parents with questions about school bus routes, safety or other transportation issues should call the Simpson County Schools Transportation Department at 270-586-3757.
Schlosser said bus route information is online and can be accessed on the transportation tab on the Simpson County School’s website (www.simpson.k12.ky.us).
“We’re looking forward to the 2022-23 school year,” Schlosser said. “We’re really excited about getting back into school and hopefully everything will be as normal as possible. We don’t anticipate any issues at this point. We’re just really excited about the opportunity to get another school year started.
“As far as myself, this is year 29 and I’m excited as I was year one and looking forward to getting another school year started.”
The entire interview airs on WFKN’s Economic Update today at about 8:35 a.m. and Saturday at about 7:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.