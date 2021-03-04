A mother and her ten year-old daughter were rescued from their car after it was washed off the road in flash flood waters in front of 280 Andrews Road on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Emergency personnel were called to the water rescue in south Simpson County at 7:25 p.m.
Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer said Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue used a boat to reach the mother and daughter and get them to safety.
He said its not believed the mother and daughter were injured.
Palmer said the vehicle did not become submerged, but six to eight inches of water did enter the vehicle.
Firefighters left the scene at eight o’clock.
Palmer said while firefighters were at the water rescue on Andrews Road the driver of a tractor-trailer became trapped in high water on Highway 100 East near Sudden Service.
Palmer said the driver was attempting to turn onto Raines Drive en route to the Tractor Supply distribution center but, was unable to see the road due to heavy rain and drove into a ditch.
Water entered the cab of the truck.
Palmer said F-S Fire Rescue was able to help the driver walk away from the truck.
Emergency personnel received two other calls for assistance due to vehicles in high water that night; however in both cases the vehicles were driven away after the water receded.
No injuries were reported in any of the calls.
Fire destroyed a barn at 2830 Neely Road on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called just before 3 p.m. and was on the scene for just over one hour.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said its believed a heat lamp used for baby goats inside the barn was knocked over by a goat catching straw bedding on fire.
Slaughter said although there were no personal injuries, five or six goats perished in the fire.
Slaughter said Felix Hershberger owned the wood frame barn with aluminum siding.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a commercial vehicle fire on I-65 in Simpson County on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The fire was at the northbound four point eight mile marker.
Firefighters were called at about 1:20 p.m. and were on the scene less than one hour.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said fire from a break spread to the truck’s flat bed trailer.
He said damage to the trailer was minimal and there was no damage to the cargo of ball bearings in barrels.
The truck was driven by a Quebec, Canada man.
