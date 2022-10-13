The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 4 voted to recommend a zone change from Ag (agriculture) to I-2 (heavy industrial) in south Simpson County.
Simpson Fiscal Court will consider approval of the zone change for an approximately 13.74 acre parcel on the south side of Witt Road in the Tennessee-Kentucky Industrial Park.
