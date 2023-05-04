The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit for operation of a mobile concrete plant at their April 24 meeting.
Genesis Ready Mix, LLC, was granted the permit for a mobile concrete plant on Bowling Green Road, at the corner of Cedar Bluff Road and old 31-W, near the Simpson — Warren county line.
