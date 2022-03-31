A Louisville man wanted on a murder charge in Larue County was arrested March 22 in Franklin.
Shawn C. Puyear, 41, was also charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
A Simpson County Sheriff’s Office press release says Puyear was recently indicted on a murder charge in Larue County.
The press release says the sheriff’s office received information from detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 4 of a possible location of the person charged.
The release said deputies and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents found Puyear inside a residence in the 200 block of Molly Avenue, where he was arrested without incident.
He was turned over to state police and lodged in the Larue County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
