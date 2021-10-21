Simpson County had 3,134 confirmed cases in the Friday, Oct. 15 COVID-19 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County has had 2,714 recoveries and 48 deaths leaving 372 active cases.
There have been 50,260 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which includes 43,364 recoveries and 655 deaths leaving 6,241 active cases.
The district health department says 52.04% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine.
Among Simpson County’s population with a vaccine, 65% are older than 18 and 90.69% are older than 65.
