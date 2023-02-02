A resident of Lewis Manor Independent Living Apartments died after being taken to The Medical Center at Franklin from a fire at his residence on Jan. 23.
Simpson County Coroner Kevin Gilbert ruled the cause of death of Michael Shoulders, 73, as smoke inhalation.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the single story apartments on the north side of the Lewis Manor campus just before 5 p.m. and was on the scene almost three hours.
Deputy fire chief Nelson Slaughter said firefighters found Shoulders on his back between the living room and bedroom. Shoulders was unresponsive and removed outside where CPR was given by a Franklin Police officer and Simpson County deputy sheriff.
The Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service then transported Shoulders to the hospital where he passed away at 6:20 p.m.
Shoulders was the only person in the apartment at the time of the fire.
Slaughter said fire damage was confined to the only bedroom in the apartment with smoke and heat damage to the rest of the residence. He said the fire was brought under control in a brief time period.
No other apartments in the building were damaged.
Slaughter said the fire started in the bedroom, but the cause is under investigation. He said the state fire marshal’s office is also investigating.
Gilbert Funeral Home was in charge of Shoulders’ funeral arrangements.
