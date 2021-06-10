The Franklin City Commission approved an ordinance rezoning undeveloped property on West Madison Street where an apartment complex is planned during a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 1.
Commissioners approved second and final reading of the ordinance rezoning 7.6 acres at 707 W. Madison St. from multiple zones to R-4 (multiple family/high density residential district).
The proposed 104-unit apartment complex would consist of 13 buildings with eight one and two bedroom apartments in each building.
The commission heard first reading of an ordinance that establishes a local development area for economic development purposes.
The Franklin Gateway Local Development Area consists of more than 43 acres near I-65 Exit 2.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.