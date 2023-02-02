Franklin Police arrested a Franklin woman on three counts of abandonment of minor and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor on Jan. 24.
Ceslee D. Davis, 28, was also charged with one count of resisting arrest.
The arrest was made after police made a welfare check on three minor children living at Davis’ Pepper Street residence.
The arrest citation said the arresting officer was told by one of the children that the mother had allegedly not been seen in a couple of days, but told the child she would be home that afternoon.
The citation said the mother had not arrived when the officer left at about 7:10 p.m.
The officer said in the citation the residence was “not fit” for the children. The children told police the woman would allegedly leave them at the residence for a couple of weeks and would not see the children.
A family member was given emergency custody of the three children.
The citation said Davis was arrested at about nine o’clock that night at the residence. It said she allegedly resisted and was taken to the ground to be placed in handcuffs.
Davis was arrested again about 20 minutes later on charges of promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence after allegedly attempting to throw a marijuana roach she had in her possession into a toilet at the Simpson County Detention Center.
And, Davis was arrested that night on a warrant charging her with theft of motor vehicle registration plate.
The arrest warrant says the charge stems from the alleged theft of a Tennessee registration plate from a vehicle parked on West Cedar Street on January 4.
The warrant says Davis allegedly refused to return the registration plate unless she was given money. The registration plate has been returned.
Officer Tim Summers made the arrests.
