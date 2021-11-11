Simpson County’s veterans organizations are holding several events honoring U.S. military veterans on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.
American Legion Post 62 and Auxiliary is hosting lunch consisting of assorted soups, sandwiches and dessert from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each veteran will receive a gift.
Also, VFW and Auxiliary Post 5706 is hosting snacks and soup from 4 until 6 p.m.
And, AMVETS and Auxiliary Post 110 is hosting a Veterans Day potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m.
A regular meeting for post members follows the meal.
The events are for all veterans and one guest.
For more information, call Liz Burris at 270-586-4221 or at 270-586-4142.
In addition, a wreath laying ceremony will be held at Veteran Plaza at 11 am Thursday, at the US Post Office, at 619 N. Main St. The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the DAR Simpson County Chapter and the Franklin-Simpson Garden Club.
