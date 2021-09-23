Thursday, Sept. 23Ribbon Cutting at LuLu Luxi
The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of LuLu Luxi Beauty Supply, located at 1604 Bowling Green Road, at 1 p.m.
5th Annual Donate Lunch Money
Visit the Donate Your Lunch Money tables set up at Tanglewood Cafe or Wild Fire BBQ, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Sept. 23 or donate online at https://bit.ly/FSBackpack2021. Hunt Ford has committed to matching funds on the day of the event.
