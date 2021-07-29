Terry Glenn Smotherman is the foreperson of the July through December 2021 term of the Simpson County grand jury.
Other members of the new grand jury include Thomas H. Atkinson, Preston Perry Dallas, Bree Nicole Estes, Archie Harris, Shelly Denise Hutton, Steven Clark Kessler, Nickie Deandrea Key, Jeffrey D. Owens and B. Kent Perry.
Also on the grand jury are Matthew Ivan Ray, Debra Lyn Reyna, Chasity Dawn Reynolds, Melanie Gray Russell, Amber Nicole Schuler, Peggy Ann Taylor, Angela Renee Thompson and Joed Williams.
