A final development plan for a solar farm on Highway 100 East near Drakes Creek was approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission on June 6.
The solar farm known as Silicon Ranch SR Warren is on the south side of Highway 100 and the west side of Drakes Creek and will interconnect to the Warren RECC system.
Another solar farm on the same site known as Silicon Ranch SR Franklin will interconnect to the Franklin Electric Plant Board system.
Also approved by the planning and zoning commission on June 6 was a preliminary development plan for affordable housing on Orange Street. Franklin Affordable Housing, Inc. submitted the plan for the 63-unit subdivision proposed on a 15.46-acre parcel.
And, a preliminary major plat plan submitted by Camaja Property Subdivision for single-family homes on three lots on Breckenridge Street was approved.
