Editor’s Note: This filing announcement mistakenly ran without a photo in the Feb. 24, 2022 edition of the Franklin Favorite.
Herbert Williams has filed as a candidate for reelection as a Franklin City commissioner. Williams filed on Feb. 18 as a candidate in the November General Election.
City offices in Franklin are non partisan.
Williams was appointed Franklin mayor in September 2009 and served as mayor through December 2010. He was the city’s first African American mayor. Prior to being mayor Williams served on the former Franklin City Council for two years and has been a city commissioner for 23 years.
He is a member of Alpha Missionary Baptist Church and chairman of the church’s trustee board. He is a member of the Gentlemen’s Unlimited Club and was an original member of the club when it was formed 48 years ago. He has also been a Mason for the past 55-years.
Williams is a member of the Franklin-Simpson Parks Board. His previous board appointments include the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority and Housing Authority of Franklin.
He is a former member of Community Action’s Grandparenting Program at Simpson Elementary, which involves reading to children.
He worked at Moores Rexall Drugs store in Franklin for six years, worked at FMC in Bowling Green for six years and worked 29 years at the former Tyco Electronics in Franklin. He is a retired concrete finisher.
A native and life long resident of Simpson County, Williams is a graduate of Lincoln High School in Franklin and attended Western Trade School in Bowling Green.
“I’m involved in the welfare of the city and I’m trying to give something back to the city. I’m a concerned citizen,” Williams said about why he is seeking reelection.
He is the son of the late Charles Henry Williams and the late Willie Ruth Williams. He is married to Christine R. Williams and has one daughter.
