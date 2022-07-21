Franklin police are investigating recent thefts of items from vehicles.
A handgun and a cell phone were stolen from a vehicle at a residence in the 1100 block of Woodmont Circle between 8 p.m. July 11 and 5:30 a.m. the following morning.
The total value of the stolen gun and cell phone was more than $1,222.
A wallet containing personal items and bank cards was stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of South College Street. The theft was reported July 12.
A purse was taken from a vehicle parked at Dollar Store Market on South Main Street on July 10.
The owner of the 2013 Honda Pilot was inside the store when the right rear window was broken out and a purse was stolen from the vehicle.
The theft happened at about 1:45 p.m.
And, someone rummaged through unlocked vehicles in the 200 block of Dove Lane overnight July 7, but the police report said nothing was reported taken.
Police responded to several other complaints involving thefts in the area of South College Street. No other information about the additional thefts has been released.
Franklin police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the U.S. Post Office on North Main Street on July 15.
The police report said it is believed the theft happened between 8 a.m. and noon while the owner of the 2015 GMC Sierra Denali was working at the Post Office.
Officer Adam Bennett filed the report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bowling Green man on three drug related charges following a traffic stop of a car he was driving on Scottsville Road on July 16.
James Matthew Whitehead, 46, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and possession of controlled substance — third or more offense — methamphetamine.
He was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possessing license when privileges are revoked, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and speeding.
Deputy Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 6:30 p.m.
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine after a traffic stop of a motorcycle he was operating on July 15.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Thomas Brad Widner, 46, on charges of drug paraphernalia — buy/ possess, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and three traffic violations.
Deputy Quintin Wright made the traffic stop and arrest on Bluegrass Road.
Franklin police arrested a Franklin woman on four charges after various items reported as stolen were allegedly found at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road.
Tonia R. Groark, 42, was charged with burglary — third degree, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property — firearm.
The arrest citation said between $7,000 and $10,000 worth of stolen items were allegedly found in two storage units used by Groark and another unit where she had property.
Officer Michael Jones made the arrest on July 15.
A Franklin woman faces a charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process.
Miranda Leighann Elamon, 37, is also charged with terroristic threatening — third degree.
The arrest warrant says another woman received a text on June 29 from Elamon allegedly threatening the other woman and her children if she went to court against Elamon.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper served the arrest warrant July 9.
Franklin Police arrested a Nashville woman on two methamphetamine related charges July 9.
Katie Nelson, 35, was charged with possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine and trafficking in controlled substance — methamphetamine.
She was also charged with public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct — second degree and criminal mischief — third degree.
The arrest citation said she was arrested at about 7:40 p.m. after police responded to the area of Scottsville Road near Rapids Road for a medical assist.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest.
Franklin police are investigating the theft of 130 gallons of diesel fuel from a tractor-trailer at Flying J truck stop on Nashville Road.
Police said the stolen fuel is valued at more than $722 and was taken between 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and 5 a.m. the following morning.
The driver of the truck, a Baton Rouge, La., man, said he was asleep in the sleeping berth of the Peterbilt when the fuel was siphoned from the vehicle while it was parked in the rear parking lot.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
