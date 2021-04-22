A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault in connection with another man allegedly being stabbed in the leg on Wednesday, April 14.
Franklin Police arrested Dalton Anderson, 21, at his Bluegrass Road Apartments residence.
The arrest citation said the other man was allegedly stabbed in the leg multiple times with a knife during a physical altercation with Anderson at the apartment complex at about 7 p.m.
The citation said the victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for his injuries.
The name of the victim was not listed on the citation.
Detective Canaan Scott made the arrest.
Franklin Police say a catalytic convertor was stolen from a vehicle at Walmart late on the night of Friday, April 16 night or early the following morning.
The catalytic convertor was stolen from a vehicle owned by a Hendersonville, Tennessee man while he was working at Walmart.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda’s offense report placed the value of the catalytic convertor at $350.
A Franklin man was injured in a two-vehicle rear end collision on Nashville Road at the I-65 interchange on Tuesday, April 13.
William H. Powell, 70, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Bowling Green after the collision.
The Franklin Police Collision Report said Powell was driving a 1997 GMC pick up truck involved in the collision.
The report said the other vehicle was a single unit truck owned by Mrs. Grissom’s Salads in Nashville and driven by James T. Cole, 29, of Bowling Green.
Lt. Robbie Matthews investigated the collision that happened at about 1 p.m.
A Portland, Tennessee man was arrested on three-drug related charges and four other charges following a traffic stop on Nashville Road in Franklin.
Drug related charges placed against Phone Chomsavanh, 40, included trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
He was also charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no operator’s license and tampering with physical evidence.
A press release from the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force says a Franklin Police Officer made the traffic stop just south of I-65 Exit Two on April 5.
The release says the officer requested Chomsavanh to exit the vehicle at which time he allegedly tried to dispose of a bag of illegal substances. It says the bag allegedly contained Ecstasy.
The release says during a search of the vehicle officers allegedly located suspected methamphetamine in the back seat area and allegedly discovered in the trunk a duffel bag containing approximately seven pounds of suspected marijuana in vacuumed sealed bags.
The release also says drug task force agents were contacted and went to the scene and conducted interviews of the suspect and an unidentified passenger in the vehicle.
The investigation is on going.
A Franklin woman was cited on three drug possession charges by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 8.
Aqua J. Emerson, 22, was cited for possession of a controlled substance — cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified.
The citation said the charges were placed after items were allegedly found during a search of a car parked on Sadler Ford Road near the low water crossing.
Items listed on the citation as allegedly being found included marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and 10 Xanax bars.
Sergeant Steve Burke issued the citation after observing the car at 2:15 a.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Scottsville man on three charges after responding to a call of a theft from a storage unit at 1547 Nashville Road on Friday, April 9.
Christopher D. Wells, 39, was charged with receiving stolen property under $500, criminal possession of a forged instrument and possession of marijuana.
The arrest citation said a tote and a credit card belonging to people who reported their storage units had been broken into were allegedly located by police in a truck belonging to Wells.
The citation said checks that appeared to have been forged and suspected marijuana were also allegedly in the truck.
Officer Brian Wise made the arrest.
