The Simpson County grand jury returned a no true bill on two counts of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter — second degree in the case of a Franklin woman.
Lekesha Renea Downey, 33, was originally charged after authorities alleged she provided a drug to two people almost resulting in a fatal overdose at her Salem Road residence on June 17.
A no true bill is returned when insufficient evidence is provided for a grand jury to return an indictment. A no ture bill dismisses the charge.
Downey was indicted in the case on single charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivaties), drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance — third degree — drug unspecified and persistent felony offender — second degree.
Other indictments recently returned by the Simpson County grand jury included:
Walter Eugene Logan, 73, Adairville, driving DUI suspended license — second offense in five years, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — fourth or greater offense, reckless driving and driving without license/negligence in accident.
Jody Dale Skaggs, 52, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance, second or greater offense (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and persistent felony offender.
Michael W. Simpson, 36, Bethpage, Tenn., tampering with prisoner monitoring device, criminal mischief and two charges of persistent felony offender, second degree.
David James Farmer, 33, Bowling Green, trafficking in a controlled substance (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine) and persistent felony offender.
Dakota James Smith, 28, Franklin, trafficking in a controlled substance (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine) and persistent felony offender.
Zackary Bryan Threlkel, 28, Franklin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $10,000 but less than $1,000,000 and persistent felony offender, second degree.
Dalton Nicholas Coleman, 29, Bowling Green, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc., inadequate silencer (muffler), improper equipment, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in proper container, and persistent felony offender, second degree.
Quinn Lydell Hyde, 49, Springfield, Tenn., failure to or improper signal, excessive windshield/window tinting, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), tampering with physical evidence and persistent felony offender.
Caleb Grant Key, 19, Woodburn, trafficking in a controlled substance (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Joshua Clayton McCarty, 37, Bowling Green, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic drugs — second or subsequent offense, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and persistent felony offender, second degree;
Samantha Leann Grider, 38, Franklin, one headlight, no rear view mirror, obstructed vision and/or windshield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, second degree (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in original container and persistent felony offender.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
