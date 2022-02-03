A Franklin man was injured when the vehicle he was driving struck a residence in the 700 block of Kenny Perry Drive on Jan. 22.
Wesley D. Guy, 29, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin after the accident that happened at about 3:30 p.m.
The collision report said Guy was north bound in a 2020 Nissan Rogue that left the road in a curve and struck the residence.
The report said the vehicle came to rest partially inside the residence.
The report did not list if anyone was at the residence when the accident happened.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper filed the collision report.
Franklin Police arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop in the area of Nashville Road and the Macedonia Road spur on Jan. 22.
Jacob Denning, 35, of Franklin, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — second degree — drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
He was also charged with failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance or security, license to be in possession and two traffic violations.
Joshua Brewer, 35, of Portland, Tennessee was charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
An arrest citation said suspected methamphetamine, a plastic wrapper containing residue and a pill crusher containing what was identified as Suboxone were allegedly inside the vehicle.
The citation said Denning was also allegedly in possession of a straw used to ingest medicine.
Denning was the driver and Brewer a passenger of the pick up truck stopped at 12:10 a.m. by arresting officer Troy Lamastus.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on a drug possession charge on Jan. 25.
Ethan Johnson, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified along with driving on DUI suspended license, no registration plates and reckless driving.
Johnson was arrested after police were made contact with him in his vehicle at Fivestar gas station on 31-W North.
The arrest citation said Johnson was originally arrested when police were informed he was DUI suspended and the vehicle registration was expired.
The citation said items containing a white substance were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle Johnson was driving.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrest at about 12:40 a.m.
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Justin K. Kirk, 41, is also charged with persistent felony offender.
The charges are in an indictment returned by the Simpson County grand jury that says on June 2, 2021 Kirk allegedly possessed methamphetamine with the alleged intent to traffic.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Matt Freeman served the warrant on Jan. 17.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force placed the charges against Kirk.
