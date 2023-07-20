Host families are needed for the 2023-2024 high school exchange student program. The students have all of their own expense money and medical/dental insurance.
We ask that you provide them with a bed (they can share a room with a sibling of the same gender but must have their own bed and we can help with a bed if needed), meals at home, and include them as a part of your family. They will follow your family rules, expectations, and guidelines.
The family would get to “choose” the student that they feel is the best fit for them.
This is your opportunity to make a child’s dream come true.
Host families do not need to have high school children of their own. We have single parents, grandparents, young couples, empty nesters, and single adults that host.
Please consider opening your home and heart to one of these students. You won’t regret it!
Please send me a message if you’re interested, know someone that might be, or if you just have questions, contact Debbi McReynolds, Cultural Homestay International, Area Coordinator at 270-772-1886.
You will receive a $200 referral fee if you refer a host family.
