Host families are needed for the 2023-2024 high school exchange student program. The students have all of their own expense money and medical/dental insurance.

We ask that you provide them with a bed (they can share a room with a sibling of the same gender but must have their own bed and we can help with a bed if needed), meals at home, and include them as a part of your family. They will follow your family rules, expectations, and guidelines.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.