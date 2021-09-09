Simpson County had 2,571 confirmed COVD-19 cases since the pandemic began in the report issued September 3 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Of Simpson County’s cases there have been 2,284 recoveries. Deaths totaled 44. There were 243 active cases.
There have been 40,818 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 35,795 have recovered with 564 deaths leaving 4,459 active cases.
Logan County had 3,489 cases and Warren County had 18,415.
The Allen County Health Department lists 2,961 cases as of September 2.
The Barren River District Health Department said 47.36% of Simpson County’s total population had a COVID-19 vaccine as of September 2.
The report says 59.26% of those who had been vaccinated in Simpson County are older than 18 and 74.01% are older than 65.
The report also says 43.38% of Logan County’s population had been vaccinated with 44.72% of Warren County’s population vaccinated.
The Barren River District Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older at all eight of its county clinics. To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261.
The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
