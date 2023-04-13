Anyone not already registered to vote has through 4 p.m. local time on April 17 to register to be eligible to vote in the May primary.
Simpson County Deputy Clerk Megan Smith said the best way to register to vote is either by going to the county clerk’s office in the courthouse annex on the south side of the square or by going online to govote.ky.gov
May 2 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the May primary. Contact the county clerk’s office or go online to govote.ky.gov to apply for an absentee ballot or for more information.
Excused in-person early voting in the county clerk’s office for the May primary is May 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, and 10 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Contact the county clerk’s office to find out who is eligible for excused in-person early voting.
No excuse in-person early voting is open to everyone and will be held at the courthouse on May 11, 12, and 13 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Voters will have three locations on the day of the May 16 primary to cast ballots; the Courthouse, the Ag Building at Community Park, and Simpson Elementary on Witt Road. All three polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on election day.
There are no local races on the May 16 primary ballot. All races are for statewide office including races for the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial nominations.
Contact the county clerk’s office for more information about voter registration or about voting. The county clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The phone number is 270-586-8161.
Information about voter registration or voting is also available online at govote.ky.gov
