During a joint meeting, Simpson County Fiscal Court and Franklin City Commissioners approved a motion to have two Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Department volunteer firefighters on call after hours with the contingency that the joint committees conduct budget studies for adding permanent fire-fighters by the next meeting in September.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum appeared before the joint committees on Tuesday, March 7th, presenting three different plans for adding firefighters to the department. There are currently five full-time employees at the hall from 8 A.M. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 18 volunteer firefighters. A stipend program provides volunteer coverage on Saturdays.
The first proposal was for five additional full-time firefighters on rotating shifts which would provide coverage 24/7. Goodrum called this the optimal plan. This plan eliminates the problem created by the Office of Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation that prevents firefighters from entering a building unless there are two firefighters on the outside of the building.
The first proposal also ensures firefighter response for highway and Interstate emergencies, enables public education, fire inspections, smoke detector installation, and has a contingency for employee sick days or vacation days.
The cost for this proposal is $1.1 million per year in addition to the current budget of $1.3 million.
Goodrum’s second proposal was for three full-time firefighters on rotating shifts, giving the department a presence at the station 24/7 supplemented with two firefighters on call. Goodrum pointed out that this plan would not eliminate the OSHA situation because there would not be two additional firefighters to remain outside while two are inside. The cost for the second proposal is $887,170.
“Both of these plans allow us to have people at the department 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Goodrum. “I’m not asking for a decision today, but I would hope to have some budget workshops to work toward these plans before our next meeting of the Joint County Court and City Commissioners.”
City Commissioner Dale McCreary confirmed with Goodrum that there is no one at the fire department after 4 P. M. and expressed a concern that there are no firefighters that accompany the EMS department on emergency calls. McCreary suggested that the combined committee look at hiring two new firefighters, to bring about a constant presence.
Goodrum said the main problem with adding two firefighters is that it might result in an inaccurate perception that there’s a full-time fire department.
Mason Barnes noted the importance of public safety. “If we had a structure fire at 8 p.m. tonight, there’s nobody at the fire hall, but there are 15 volunteers on call — is that correct? But we don’t know for sure who will respond. Is that right?” Barnes asked Goodrum.
Barnes asked if it would be possible to fund four volunteers with stipends, but have specific individuals on call, and said he said he would entertain a motion from the court to establish four people to be on call every night.
Goodrum said that the idea of having four firefighters on call was in the third proposal he had prepared for the meeting. This plan strengthens the guarantee of firefighter response and offers a short-term solution until full-time staffing is achieved. However, it does not provide for a 24/7 presence at the fire department.
The cost for this improvement is about $150 thousand.
Spectator Lisa Bashart, a Parks and Recreation Department Board member, asked the joint commissions if new industries coming into the county were aware that the fire department was not a full-time force.
Kenton Powell, City Manager, noted that many industries have their own fire responders because they are knowledgeable about what is being manufactured and how to handle it. Goodrum said that used to be the case, but that fire brigades had gone by the wayside due to liability factors.
Bashart spoke up again, encouraging the officials to take some action to improve the situation. “It seems to me that if you don’t have safety, you don’t have anything,” Bashart said. “The time of talking is over.”
County Magistrate Marty Chandler made a motion to authorize chief Goodrum to have up to four people on call after 4 P.M. on weekdays, Sundays, and holidays, and to amend his budget accordingly.
City Commissioner Dale McCreary suggested it would be better to have only two volunteers on call but hire two people at the earliest possible date. Goodrum thought this was a better scenario but asked for budget meetings to study hiring more firefighters.
Mayor Larry Dixon asked if the members of the joint committees were ready to vote, and Commissioner Wendell Stewart said he was willing to vote if the motion contained a contingency that within six months the joint committees would revisit hiring at least two more firefighters.
“I will make a motion that the city approves the motion made by the county, with the contingency that at our next joint meeting we will take a serious look at doing the two and two and begin putting something more permanent in place.”
A roll call vote was taken, and all Franklin City Commissioners voted in favor.
The county magistrates amended their motion to include the same contingency — to make a more permanent change at the next joint meeting, and all magistrates voted to approve the motion.
Report from OEM
Robert Palmer, Director of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), updated the joint committees, stating that the OEM department was awaiting the state of emergency declaration from President Biden concerning the March 3rd windstorm, which will qualify the county for Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) funding.
Palmer said the response during the crisis was remarkable, especially considering how “undermanned and overtasked” they were. He said he had received approval from FEMA for a safe room, to be located at Jim Roberts Community Park, and expected it to be 24 months before it was completed.
Palmer also said the ground-breaking for the tower is expected to happen in April, with elevations being studied by Motorola, and almost all radios delivered.
It was announced that brush and debris collection would begin on Saturday, March 11th, on Kenneth Utley Drive at the old soccer complex. Collections are expected to take place every Saturday for several weeks. “It is only for brush, trees, and limbs from the storm, it’s not a dump site,” said Barnes.
Zoning Regulations
Judge/Executive Barnes stated that he thought zoning changes needed regulation. “We need a mechanism for what do to when a property is zoned for development and then the development doesn’t happen.”
Franklin City Attorney Scott Crabtree said the property does not revert to prior zoning by law, but that regulations can require development plans to be resubmitted with conditional use qualifications.
“We need to protect the zone changes,” said Barnes. “There could be things we didn’t plan for, but the zoning allows it even though the development has changed.”
Crabtree said “binding elements” can be placed into contracts to manage the situation. He also said the developments with mixed usage zoning have been employing the front acreage for business and the back acreage for residential buildings.
Barnes stated that the Zoning Board bylaws possibly need to be changed to require members to be residents of the county. Crabtree stated that by law, the Planning and Zoning Board sets its own bylaws, but that the Fiscal Court could make such a request to the Planning and Zoning Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.