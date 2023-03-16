During a joint meeting, Simpson County Fiscal Court and Franklin City Commissioners approved a motion to have two Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Department volunteer firefighters on call after hours with the contingency that the joint committees conduct budget studies for adding permanent fire-fighters by the next meeting in September.

Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum appeared before the joint committees on Tuesday, March 7th, presenting three different plans for adding firefighters to the department. There are currently five full-time employees at the hall from 8 A.M. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 18 volunteer firefighters. A stipend program provides volunteer coverage on Saturdays.

