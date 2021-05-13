Simpson Fiscal Court unanimously approved first reading of the county’s 2021-22 Fiscal Year budget ordinance at its May 4 meeting.
The ordinance must get state approval then pass a second reading fiscal court vote before taking effect.
The county’s 2021-22 Fiscal Year begins July 1.
The budget, as it was approved at first reading, is balanced at $14,482,198.
All six funds in the budget are balanced.
General fund revenue and appropriations are $8,027,741 and is 55.43% of the overall budget.
Jail fund revenue and appropriations are $3,772,673 and is some 26% of the overall budget.
Road fund revenue and appropriations are $1,301,024 and is 8.98% of the overall budget.
Federal grants fund revenue and appropriations are $1,014,860 and is some seven% of the overall budget.
The 911 fund revenue and appropriations is $184,500 and is one point 27% of the overall budget.
And, Local Government Economic Assistance fund revenue and appropriations is $181,400 and is one point 25% of the overall budget.
During the meeting the court purchased 10 of automated external defibrillators also known as AEDs for the F-S Ambulance Service at a cost of $1,345 each and also purchased related equipment.
The court approved providing office space in the Courthouse for the Human Rights Commission. Another room in the Courthouse used before by the human rights is in need of repairs.
“I don’t know what happened that the plaster starting falling off,” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said about the office space formerly used by the Human Rights Commission. “The room is in pretty bad disrepair, costs quite a bit of money to rehab it. We’ve (county) not spent that money.”
Constance Blane was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the Simpson County Extension Council.
Approval was given to hire a seasonal public works employee to work from May 10 through Oct. 31.
